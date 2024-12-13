عربي


Grinding Wheel Market Size To Increase By USD 5.02 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Market Segmentation By Type, Material, Geography , Technavio


12/13/2024 5:16:50 AM

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global grinding wheel market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.02 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.36% during the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Grinding Wheel Market Size To Increase By USD 5.02 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Market Segmentation By Type, Material, Geography , Technavio Image
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global grinding wheel market 2024-2028

  • Type
    • 1.1 Straight wheels
    • 1.2 Cylindrical wheels
    • 1.3 Diamond wheels
    • 1.4 Others
  • Material
    • 2.1 Artificial abrasives
    • 2.2 Natural abrasives
  • Geography
    • 3.1 APAC
    • 3.2 Europe
    • 3.3 North America
    • 3.4 Middle East and Africa
    • 3.5 South America

    1.1 Fastest growing segment:

    Straight grinding wheels are a fundamental type of abrasive wheels, commonly used for cylindrical, centerless, and surface grinding applications. These wheels come in various sizes, diameters, and widths, making them suitable for diverse grinding tasks. They are primarily employed to create a slight concave surface on the workpiece. The automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding industries extensively use straight wheels due to their wide application in manufacturing components that undergo the grinding process. The growth of these industries is projected to boost the demand for straight grinding wheels worldwide.

    Analyst Review

    The Grinding Wheel Market encompasses a wide range of abrasive tools used for various applications in industries such as metalworking and woodworking. These tools include cylindrical grinding wheels, cup wheels, and disc wheels, which are essential for grinding, polishing, and cleaning surfaces. The market is driven by the demand for efficient and high-performance abrasive tools in industries like transport, construction, bearing and machinery, and steel. Material innovations have led to the development of advanced abrasive compounds, bonded abrasive grains, and composite materials. Coarse-particle aggregates and cementing matrices are used to create strong bonds, ensuring the durability and effectiveness of the grinding wheels. Abrasive cutting and machining operations rely heavily on grinding machines, which utilize these wheels to shape and finish materials. The use of grinding wheels extends beyond industrial applications, with applications in the transport industry for vehicle maintenance and in the woodworking industry for sanding and shaping wood. Overall, the Grinding Wheel Market continues to evolve with advancements in technology and materials, providing solutions for a diverse range of industries and applications.

    Market Overview

    Grinding wheels are essential tools in various industries for grinding, polishing, and cleaning surfaces to achieve optimal surface quality. Made of bonded abrasive grains such as aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, and diamond, these wheels cater to diverse applications in the metalworking and woodworking industries. Material innovations continue to shape the market with the use of composite materials, artificial aggregates, and natural composite stones. The transport industry, construction, and steel industry heavily rely on grinding wheels for precision machining and wear resistance. Safety regulations are paramount to prevent mishaps and damage during grinding operations. Grinding machines, cylindrical, cup, and disc wheels, are used for different applications, including abrasive cutting and machining operations. Innovative materials and sustainable manufacturing techniques ensure accuracy, dimensional accuracy, and surface finish while reducing waste and improving efficiency. Abrasive compounds, coarse-particle aggregate, cementing matrix, and bond types further enhance the functionality and performance of grinding wheels.

    Key Topics Covered:


    1 Executive Summary
    2 Market Landscape
    3 Market Sizing
    4 Historic Market Size
    5 Five Forces Analysis
    6 Market Segmentation
    7 Customer Landscape
    8
    Geographic Landscape
    9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
    10
    Venodr
    Landscape
    11
    Vendor
    Analysis
    11.1 3M Company
    11.2 Carborundum Universal Ltd
    11.3 NORITAKE Co., Ltd
    11.4 Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid Ltd
    11.5 DEERFOS Co., Ltd
    11.6 DSA Products Ltd
    11.7 Kure Grinding Wheel
    11.8 Abrasivos Manhattan SA
    11.9 Klingspor AG
    11.10 ANDRE ABRASIVE ARTICLES
    11.11 Spoka z o.o. Sp.k
    11.12 ATLANTIC GmbH
    11.13
    11.4 AWUKO Abrasives Wandmacher GmbH & Co. KG
    11.15 DK Holdings Ltd
    11.16 GRANIT Grinding Wheel Ltd
    11.17 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd
    11.18 Compagnie de Saint Gobain
    11.19 Ekamant
    11.20 Koki Holdings Co Ltd
    11.21 KOVAX
    11.22 Murugappa Group
    11.23 Robert Bosch GmbH
    11.24 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels MFG. Co. Ltd
    11.25 Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd
    11.26 Tyrolit KG
    11.27 Wendt India Ltd
    12
    Appendix

    About Technavio

    Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

    With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

    Contacts

    Technavio Research
    Jesse Maida
    Media & Marketing Executive
    US: +1 844 364 1100
    UK: +44 203 893 3200
    Email:
    [email protected]
    Website:

    SOURCE Technavio

    • PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

