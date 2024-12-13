Kuwait Crude Oil Gains USD 1.46 To USD 74.27 Pb - KPC
Date
12/13/2024
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)
KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil gained USD 1.46 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 74.27 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 72.81 pb the day before, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures dropped 11 cents to USD 73.41 pb and West Texas Intermediate declined 27 cents to USD 70.02 pb. (end)
