Kuwait Crude Oil Gains USD 1.46 To USD 74.27 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil gained USD 1.46 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 74.27 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 72.81 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Friday. Brent futures dropped 11 cents to USD 73.41 pb and West Texas Intermediate declined 27 cents to USD 70.02 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.