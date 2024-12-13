New Parliament Motion To Impeach S. Korea Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- A second motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law declaration December 3 was reported to the National Assembly on Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon has remained defiant, saying Thursday that declaring martial law was "within the realm of executive authority, which is not subject to judicial review," and he would fight "until the last moment."

Main opposition Party leader Lee Jae-myung urged ruling party lawmakers to vote in favor of the motion, stressing that impeachment is the "fastest and surest way to end this chaos."

By law, an impeachment motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to a plenary session.

The first motion to impeach Yoon was scrapped last Saturday as most ruling party lawmakers boycotted the vote. The second motion includes allegations that martial law troops and police attempted to arrest lawmakers under the leadership of the president.

If the motion is passed, the Constitutional Court will decide whether to reinstate or remove Yoon from office. If upheld by the court, Yoon would be the second president in South Korea's history to be removed from office through impeachment after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017. (end)

mk













MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108989549