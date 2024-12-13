Borderlands 4 Reveals Mayhem-Fueled First Look At The Game Awards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons on an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

The deepest and most diverse Vault Hunter skill trees of any Borderlands title yet, giving players an unprecedented level of expression through their builds. Paired with the most expansive loot chase yet, players will have all the tools they need to seek out and perfect the build that best matches their style.

Players will be able to seamlessly travel between zones and become immersed in a more dynamic world featuring events and discoverable side missions that encourage and reward exploration.

New traversal mechanics add to the exploration for loot and add new dimensions to combat. A vehicle that can be summoned almost anywhere will have players racing across the beautiful vistas of Kairos in style. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2024 - Today, 2K and Gearbox Software released the first look atshowcasing new details from one of the most highly anticipated games coming in 2025. Revealed at The Game Awards, a new trailer introduces The Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. A world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across Kairos, the most dangerous planet discovered so far in the Borderlands universe.Borderlands 4 is the most ambitious Borderlands to date, lovingly hand-crafted by the development studio that first forged the looter shooter genre. The title evolves the series' gameplay and storytelling in new ways while delivering on the quintessential Borderlands experience fans know and love, including:'Borderlands 4 is about freedom and being badass,' said Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford. 'This is by far the biggest and most insane world we've ever made - it's overloaded with jerkface ratnozzle scrote monsters that need to be put down with the most over-the-top hardcore nuts op guns and loot in any game ever. Oh, and the story also seriously kicks ass!'will launch in 2025 on PlayStation5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is available to wishlist now.The Borderlands franchise has sold-in more than 87 million copies to-date, receiving critical acclaim from reviewers and fans alike. With unforgettable characters, deep world building, and more unique guns than can be counted, the franchise has cemented itself as a must-play series.For the latest information on, wishlist the game, visit and follow the game across YouTube , Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .is currently rated RP for Rating Pending by the ESRB.Gearbox Software is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).Hashtag: #Borderlands4

