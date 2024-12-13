(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

fast casual restaurants in us size is estimated to grow by USD 65.2 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US 2024-2028

Continue Reading



1.1 Dine-in 1.2 Takeaway



2.1 North American

2.2 Italian

2.3 Mexican 2.4 Others



3.1 Franchised 3.2 Standalone

4.1 North America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Fast-casual restaurants, primarily located in the US and Canada, offer a unique dining experience by combining the speed and convenience of fast food with the quality and atmosphere of casual dining. These restaurants typically feature a counter or kiosk ordering system, with customers taking a seat at a table to enjoy their meal. Self-service beverage stations and table service for refills or additional items are common. Many fast-casual restaurants also offer outdoor seating and modern decor for a more inviting dining experience. The growth of fast-casual dining in the US is driven by consumer demand for healthier menu options and a more sustainable approach to food service. The market for fast-casual restaurants is expected to grow due to these advancements and the increasing preference for a balanced dining experience. Fast-casual restaurants provide a comfortable and convenient alternative to traditional fast food, making them a popular choice for consumers.

Analyst Review

The Fast Casual Restaurants market in the US is a dynamic segment of the food industry, offering consumers high-quality dining experiences without the formalities of traditional fine dining. These restaurants focus on fresh food, often sourced locally or organically, and feature a limited menu of items such as burgers, sandwiches, salads, bowls, wraps, and alcoholic beverages. The fast-casual concept provides the convenience of quick service, self-service, and seating areas, along with the added benefits of free Wi-Fi and a creative and personalized dining experience. The market caters to various culinary traditions and offers a unique blend of high-quality ingredients and affordable pricing. Fast-casual restaurants have become a popular alternative to both fast-food outlets and fine dining establishments, providing a more personalized and satisfying dining experience.

Market Overview

The Fast Casual Restaurants market in the US is experiencing significant growth as consumers seek high-quality, fresh food options that cater to their busy lifestyles and health-conscious choices. This segment of the food service industry offers a variety of cuisines, including burgers, sandwiches, salads, bowls, ethnic-inspired dishes, and more, prepared with locally sourced produce and organic ingredients. Millennials and working professionals are the primary demographic, with a preference for customization, convenience, and quick service. Technology plays a crucial role in the fast-casual sector, with online ordering, delivery services, and door-to-door delivery apps becoming increasingly popular. Automation, scheduling software, and inventory tracking systems help improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Fast-casual chains and standalone restaurants alike offer a range of food choices, from pizzas and pastas to chicken and wraps, with seating areas, free Wi-Fi, and specialized offerings. Entrepreneurs and investors see significant growth opportunities in this sector, with first-mover advantage and licenses available for franchises. The fast-casual market also prioritizes sustainability practices, eco-friendly packaging, and charitable endeavors, making it an attractive option for health-conscious consumers and those seeking a more conscious dining experience. With a focus on affordability and quality, this segment of the food service industry continues to evolve and adapt to consumer preferences and trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

