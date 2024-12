Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Estimate To Hit $9.5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zero-Touch Provisioning Market

The global zero-touch provisioning is experiencing growth due to various factors, including rise in need for eliminating manual configuration

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Zero-Touch Provisioning Market report comprehensively analyzes the global zero-touch provisioning market size, covering its various segments such as component, device type, complexity, enterprise size, deployment model, vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 335 Pages) at:Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) is a method of deploying new devices or network equipment without requiring any manual configuration. It automates the entire process of device deployment, from initial power-on to full functionality, without requiring any human intervention. One major trend is the adoption of cloud-based solutions is driving demand for ZTP, as it simplifies the deployment of network devices in cloud environments. Another trend is the increasing number of network security threats, organizations are placing greater emphasis on security in their ZTP deployments. Zero-Touch Provisioning solutions are being developed with features such as secure boot, secure communication, and digital certificates to enhance network security. In addition, ZTP is being increasingly adopted in enterprise networks, where it can help organizations reduce costs and improve network efficiency. This includes large-scale deployments in industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing, as well as in public sector organizations. This is driving the growth of the zero-touch provisioning market and creating new opportunities for players and developers.The Zero-Touch Provisioning Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global zero-touch provisioning market size was valued at $3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By device type, the switches segment captured the largest share of nearly one-third of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue , and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the IoT devices segment would display the fastest CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032. The routers, access points, firewalls, and others segments are also studied in the report.By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period. The segments assessed through the study include BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and others.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on region, Asia-Pacific attained the highest market share in 2022. This is because the Asia-Pacific region has a large number of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices. Zero-touch provisioning enables businesses to deploy and configure these devices automatically, which reduces the time and effort required to manage them. Moreover, the need for real-time data transfer is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region, which requires businesses to have an agile and scalable network infrastructure. ZTP enables businesses to deploy and configure their networks automatically, which reduces the time required to make changes to the network. In addition, SDN and NFV technologies are being adopted in the Asia-Pacific region to build agile, programmable, and virtualized network infrastructures that are easier to manage and maintain.Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in February 2022, Juniper Networks teamed up with Türk Telekom, a telecommunications company based in Turkey, and Parallel Wireless, Inc., an Open RAN company offering 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, cloud-native Open RAN solutions. The collaboration is on a multi-vendor Open RAN initiative offered modern broadband communications. Moreover, in this collaboration, Juniper deployed both the non-real-time and near-real-time RIC. This allowed Tuk Telekom to provide various services earlier to their customers. In addition, in August 2020, Arista Networks launched CloudVision cognitive NetDB, the latest enterprise-grade software-as-a-service for the CloudVision platform. With this product launch, customers abled to use a single cloud-based service for enterprise-wide network automation, providing a protected multi-tenant cloud experience and offered key attributes including zero-touch provisioning and SaaS-based onboarding as a service.Inquiry Before Buying:By region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global zero-touch provisioning market revenue. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, and Europe.The key players profiled in this report includeExtreme Networks, ZPE Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Red Hat, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc.Other Trending Reports:Subscriber Data Management Market -Behavior Analytics Market -Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market -Convergent Billing Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.