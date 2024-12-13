MGSD Announces Results For 2024 Fiscal Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maitong Sunshine Cultural Development Co., Ltd (OTCQB: MGSD ), an enterprise that provides cultural services and other related services and products, announced its results for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Shang Jia, CFO of MGSD, said, "MGSD has experienced rapid growth in fiscal year 2024, with a total annual revenue of $0.8 million, an increase of 7230% compared to the last fiscal year. This year's performance indicates that the company's sales and service systems have been successfully established. We are highly optimistic about the future of the cultural travel industry, and the future of MGSD is highly anticipated.

Financial Summary for the year ended September 30, 2024

MGSD commenced operations on September 7, 2023, the company's sales and service systems have been quickly and successfully established, and financial results show that total revenue for fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024) was $804,887, an increase of $793,906 (7230%) compared to previous fiscal year (September 7, 2023 to September 30, 2023) of $10,981. Beijing Tongzhilian, a business operating subsidiary of MGSD, provides cultural tourism services and related services and products and added product sales operations to its business in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2024. Beijing Tongzhilian will continue to expand its cultural and tourism business and product sales as planned, and will continue to add new business content and forms.

For the year ended September 30, 2024, total operating costs was $439,260 and operating expenses were $388,580, as a group listed in the U.S. in the current financial year, incurring more listing-related and start-up costs, the professional fees and related expenses was $142,401, this resulted a net loss of $30,810 for the year ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease in EBITDA to a loss of $21,304, a 47% decrease in loss.

Financial Highlights:

Revenues - MGSD achieved a revenue of $0.8 million in fiscal year of 2024, has initially established a sales service system, and has set up two product lines for cultural and tourism product sales and gift product sales, and has acted swiftly with a promising future.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

