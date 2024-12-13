FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR-THRILLER“FOREVER MINE”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital proudly announces the release of the psychological horror-thriller FOREVER MINE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on December 13, 2024

Domestic Horror/Psychological Thriller Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on December 13, 2024

- Director D.C. Hamilton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the psychological horror-thriller FOREVER MINE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on December 13, 2024.

FOREVER MINE is a stylish domestic thriller about what happens when the perfect prey turns out to be another predator. Vincent, a sadistic man, marries Erica, believing her to be the perfect victim for his cruel intentions. Unbeknownst to him, Erica is a black widow with a string of dead husbands behind her. On their wedding night, Erica reveals that she has already poisoned Vincent, turning his plans upside down. The story unfolds as a tense psychological battle, with Vincent and Erica locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Directed by D.C. Hamilton (THE FARE, THE MIDNIGHT MAN) and written by Brinna Kelly, FOREVER MINE was produced by Brinna Kelly and Ryan Scaringe. The cast features Brinna Kelly ('Erica'), Trevor Algatt ('Vincent'), Anderson and Maxwell Manthe ('Vinnie'), Skyler Hart ('Philip'), Leve Ross ('Fred'), and Alex Sosin ('Tommy').

“FOREVER MINE has been a passion project of mine and Brinna Kelly's for many years,” said director D.C. Hamilton.“We are all very excited that audiences will soon be able to experience this twisted fairy tale about the imperfect marriage between two perfect monsters. I'm grateful to Brinna and all the amazing talent who worked so hard on this project, as well as our colleagues at Dept. H and Freestyle for supporting the film and helping carry it out into the world.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire FOREVER MINE with Brian Nitzkin of Department H.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:





About Department H

Department H is a new, independent entertainment company specializing in worldwide sales and distribution of feature films and television content. Comprised of a leadership team with over twenty years' experience in the entertainment industry, with several hundred credits among them, Department H offers a unique, quality-focused approach to collaborating with storytellers to best represent their content in the global marketplace.

With a deliberate focus on quality projects over quantity, Department H will utilize its resources, contacts, and relationships in the industry to spotlight and advance new and emerging filmmakers from all over the world, representing content of all genres. Department H will be introducing THE QUEEN OF MANHATTAN, HIGH TIDE, and 7KEYS to buyers at AFM this week as well as continuing to represent its roster of award-winning and critically acclaimed independent features.

For more information, visit:



Eric Peterkofsky

Allen Media Group / Freestyle Digital Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.