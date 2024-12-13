Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) On TSX Volume Leaders List As Speculation Builds On AI Data Center
Date
12/13/2024 4:35:17 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including bitcoin and crypto Stocks reports on trading for Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners.
The stock is on the TSX volume leaders, currently trading at $40.23, up $2.41, gaining 6.37% on volume of over 3.6 Million as of this report. The stock is trading 28.14, up, gaining $1.45, up 5.43% on the nasdaq on volume of over 15 Million shares.
Investors said today that "Hut 8 scrambled higher early Thursday on chatter that the bitcoin miner is partnering with Meta on a multibillion dollar artificial intelligence data center project."
Highlights from their November operations update included:
Construction at Vega advancing on track for energization in Q2 2025 (image above)
Completed development of R&D facility at Salt Creek to support the Company's ongoing focus on innovation in data center design and technology
Progressed AI data center development opportunities across development pipeline
Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising twenty sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one newly announced site in the Texas Panhandle.
Recent news
Research more bitcoin and crypto stocks with Investorideas free stock directory
Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info
Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.
MENAFN13122024000142011025ID1108989372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.