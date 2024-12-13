Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) On TSX Volume Leaders List As Speculation Builds On AI Data Center

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas, including and reports on trading for Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale infrastructure and one of North America's largest miners.

The stock is on the TSX volume leaders, currently trading at $40.23, up $2.41, gaining 6.37% on volume of over 3.6 Million as of this report. The stock is trading 28.14, up, gaining $1.45, up 5.43% on the on volume of over 15 Million shares.

Investors said today that "Hut 8 scrambled higher early Thursday on chatter that the bitcoin miner is partnering with Meta on a multibillion dollar artificial intelligence data center project."

Highlights from their November operations update included:



Construction at Vega advancing on track for energization in Q2 2025 (image above)

Completed development of R&D facility at Salt Creek to support the Company's ongoing focus on innovation in data center design and technology Progressed AI data center development opportunities across development pipeline

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising twenty sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one newly announced site in the Texas Panhandle.

