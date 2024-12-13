CSE New Mining Stock - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX)
Date
12/13/2024 4:35:16 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Powermax Minerals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.
Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company, which holds an option to acquire the 2,984 hectares Cameron REE property, located in the Kamloops mining Division, British Columbia.
________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Powermax Minerals Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.
Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.
Powermax Minerals Inc. est une société canadienne d'exploration minière qui détient une option pour acquérir la propriété Cameron REE de 2 984 hectares, située dans la division minière de Kamloops, en Colombie-Britannique.
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PMAX. Please email: ....
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....
