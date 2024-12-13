Qatar Museum: Witness Artists From Urban Truck Art Collective Transforming Truck Into Artistic Masterpiece

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Museums (QM) is proud to welcome Urban Truck Art Collective, renowned for their dynamic and colourful artistry from Karachi, Pakistan, to bring their iconic craftsmanship to Doha.

As part of the future Art Mill Museum's MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today exhibition, this exciting live art project invites visitors to experience and get inspired by the transformation of a truck into a vibrant, intricate masterpiece.

From December 1 to December 16, 2024, artists will be painting and decorating the truck at the National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ) Drop-off Area. Supported by Seashore and Qatar Auto Museum, the live-painting experience offers the public a unique opportunity to watch the creative process in real-time, as the artists bring this extraordinary art form to life before their eyes, all while celebrating the colourful world of Pakistani truck art.

This live-painting initiative complements MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today, which is on view until 31 January 2025, the first comprehensive exhibition in Qatar dedicated to exploring the artistic and architectural movements of Pakistan. Organised by the future Art Mill Museum and presented at NMoQ, the exhibition features over 200 works, including commissioned pieces by contemporary artists and architects, offering visitors an immersive experience of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage.

Caroline Hancock, Art Mill Museum Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art and co-curator of MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today said,“This live-painting experience is centred around connecting people with art and popular culture and is directly connected to the subjects and influences in the MANZAR exhibition. Urban Truck Art is literally bringing to life this month in Qatar a longstanding common practice of decoration in Pakistan on everyday modes of transportation, cooking utensils and other objects, or advertising.”

The truck, generously provided by Seashore with support from Qatar Auto Museum, will be fully adorned with vibrant and colourful designs inspired by Pakistan's heritage.

Visitors can watch the artists in action, interact with them, and gain a deeper insight into this vibrant and evolving art form. The painting process highlights the skill, creativity, and cultural significance behind each design, illustrating the powerful connection between art and storytelling.

Public Art Planning Specialist, Dimitrije Bugarski, also commented that“We are incredibly excited about this collaboration. Art is powerful when it bridges cultures and opens new ways of thinking. What makes this live-painting project so exciting is how it gives people the chance to see the creative process up close-watching a piece of art unfold in real-time brings a whole new level of engagement.”