Colombo Court Cracks Down On Barrington Global: Fraudulent Real Estate Practices Exposed

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, Dec 13 (Sri Lanka Guardian) – The Colombo District Court issued an injunction on November 29, 2024, against Barrington Global Company, a firm located in Dehiwala, following a complaint from aggrieved buyers who have been exploited for nearly a decade. The court's decision came after it was revealed that Barrington Global had collected nearly Rs. 20 million from its clients in 2016, promising the completion of residential units in a luxury apartment complex by 2018.

However, in a shocking twist, the project was only completed six years later, in 2024, and Barrington Global now demands an additional Rs. 3.6 million from the buyers, beyond the original agreement. Worse still, the company has threatened to confiscate the funds already paid by the buyers, cancel the agreements unilaterally, and resell the units to third parties if the new demand is not met. This is nothing short of extortion and a betrayal of trust.

The buyers, who have endured years of delay and frustration, are now fighting for justice. They have filed a lawsuit demanding that Barrington Global adhere to the original terms of the contract, seeking to force the company to honor the deal as it was first presented, without imposing unjust additional costs. In this battle for fairness, the buyers are represented by a formidable legal team.

