Geminids Meteor Shower Visible From Sri Lanka Tonight

Dec 13 (AdaDerana) – The Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies (ACCIMT) says that the Geminids meteor shower, considered as one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year, will be visible tonight (13) and tomorrow (14).

Accordingly, the Geminids meteor shower will peak and be clearly visible for Sri Lankans tomorrow night (14).

Research scientist (astronomy) at ACCIMT Indika Medagangoda, explained that around 120 meteors per hour will be visible in the northern and eastern skies after 9.00 p.m.

The Geminids, which are bright and have a yellow hue, are considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, when at least 120 meteors are usually seen per hour during its peak.

The Geminid meteor shower peaks in the middle of December, with the most activity this year expected late Friday and into early Saturday, according to NASA.

Unlike other meteors, which originate from comets, the Geminids are thought to come from an asteroid - 3200 Phaethon - which is nearly 3 miles across and orbits the sun every 1.4 years.