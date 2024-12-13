Cold Wave Conditions In Five Bengal Districts, Says Met Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 13 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Office in Kolkata has predicted cold wave conditions in five districts of West Bengal for the next two days.

These five districts are East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Birbhum. Cold wave is a situation when either temperature after sunset scales down below 10 degrees Celsius or minimum temperature is below the normal levels by 5 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, dense fog has been predicted in the next few days in the five districts in the northern sector of West Bengal namely Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. Fog has also been predicted in certain districts in South Bengal -- Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan -- in the early morning hours.

Even the state capital Kolkata has started to feel the pinch of cold wind since Thursday. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday was 24.3 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees lower than the normal level.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday was 13.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees lower than the normal level. The maximum and minimum relative humidity in the city on Thursday were 96 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Office has predicted maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata to scale down further during the next couple of days. As per weather office productions, on Friday the maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata will be around the same as it was on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the latest average Air Quality Index (AQI) index in Kolkata has been recorded at 285, which comes in the“purple” or“very unhealthy” category.

Environmentalists and doctors have advised children and people with respiratory problems to avoid outdoor activities during this period as far as possible. The AQI levels, like every year, started deteriorating after Kali Puja and Diwali in October and the deterioration is continuing.