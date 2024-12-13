Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Futurist Conference To Highlight How AI Technologies Are Transforming Web3, Reshaping The World

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Futurist , Canada's largest Web3 event, returns for its sixth year to Toronto on August 13-14, 2024. The core theme of this year's event is a focus on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). The event will offer sessions, panels, and sub-events that, centered around AI, will highlight how these technologies are transforming Web3 and reshaping our world. The dedicated AI segment, dubbed the AI Futurist Conference, is set for Wednesday, August 14, 2024; it will be accessible with all conference passes. The AI Futurist conference will also host multiple sponsors dedicated to AI organizations, including Inference Labs, a Gold Sponsor at this year's event. In addition to enabling attendees to hear from top industry leaders in AI, the Futurist Conference will host multiple sub-events and meetups for the AI community throughout the venue on both days. These include Crypto x AI Book Signing, AI Ethics Roundtable, AI Web3 & Robotics for Kids, and Robots Live Onsite.“In all my years navigating tech cycles, I have never witnessed the level of developer interest in Artificial Intelligence that we see today. We're at an inflection point where internet traffic is roughly split 50/50 between humans and machines. I firmly believe that inference will soon become the dominant form of internet traffic,” said Ron Chan, Co-Founder of Inference Labs.

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

The Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest and most high-profile blockchain and cryptocurrency event. Like no other conference, this annual event is tailored to foster engagement from its participants with hands on technology weaved into every aspect of the conference. The event brings together a global audience of attendees, including startups, investors, developers, enterprise leaders, financial institutions, researchers, academics, and emerging tech pioneers, to build the future. Attendees can expect to hear leading experts discuss trends, showcase the newest tech and debate topics that are sure to shape this technological revolution. For more information about the event, please visit

