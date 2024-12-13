(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Group Issues its "SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2024"

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) issued its "SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2024" (the Databook), this year's edition of its annual report summarizing non-financial information of MHI Group, primarily outlining its initiatives to address environmental and social issues.*

The Databook provides the public with information on the progress being achieved by MHI Group in its sustainability management strategy, which targets simultaneous achievement of social sustainability and its own corporate sustainability. Content is divided into four sections respectively describing the Company's actions relating to sustainability management, the environment, Society, and governance. Related information is disclosed together with detailed performance data.

The 2024 edition of the Databook newly incorporates information on the Company's strategies for applying its human resources to achieve its 2024 Medium-Term Business Plan and building its corporate future further beyond. Also included are information on MHI Group's intellectual property strategy and expanded information disclosure in line with recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

The Databook is issued as a supplement to the "MHI REPORT," which provides both financial information on the Company's management strategies, business performance, etc., as well as non-financial information relating to the environment, society, etc. Taken together, the "MHI REPORT" and "SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK" offer readers a comprehensive overview of MHI Group's management strategies and initiatives for achieving sustainability.

In recent years, society has called for business corporations to undertake management guided by sustainability needs on a global scale. Going forward, MHI Group will continue to address issues affecting society and provide information on its related initiatives in easily understandable formats to a broad range of stakeholders.

*Please access the following link for more information on SUSTAINABILITY DATABOOK 2024.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Environment, ESG