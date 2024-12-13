Weather Department Warns Of Fog Formation During Night Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) issued a warning about the possibility of heavy fog developing in the eastern plains and highlands in the late night and early morning.The department said, in a statement, that it anticipated the fog would cause a considerable reduction in horizontal visibility and advised people to drive more slowly and cautiously, use fog-specific vehicle lights to prevent collisions, stay away from high beams that could obstruct vision, and keep a safe distance between cars. Stop in a secure location until conditions improve if there is no visibility.