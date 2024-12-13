عربي


Fire At White Beds Society Kills 6 Residents, Injures Dozens

12/13/2024 4:06:29 AM

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- A fire broke out on the first floor of the White Beds Society's (Al Asirra Al Baydaa) elderly home , killing six elderly, badly injuring five, and moderately injuring fifty-five more, according to Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa.
According to the minister, the fire spread throughout the center, which has 111 people, covering a space of 80 square meters. The injured were taken to government hospitals for treatment, and the remaining elderly were moved to other centers. While confirming that all of the elderly who were evacuated were safe, the minister pointed out that investigations are being conducted to identify the fire's causes.

