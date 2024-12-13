Fire At White Beds Society Kills 6 Residents, Injures Dozens
12/13/2024 4:06:29 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- A fire broke out on the first floor of the White Beds Society's (Al Asirra Al Baydaa) elderly home , killing six elderly, badly injuring five, and moderately injuring fifty-five more, according to Minister
of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa.
According to the minister, the fire spread throughout the center, which has 111 people, covering a space of 80 square meters. The injured
were taken to government
hospitals for treatment, and the remaining elderly were moved to other centers. While confirming that all of the elderly who were evacuated were safe, the minister pointed out that investigations are being conducted to identify the fire's causes.
