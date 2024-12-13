Saudi Arabias Investment Fund Acquires 15 Percent Stake In Heathrow Airport

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Saudi Arabias Public Fund (PIF) announced Thursday it had completed the of a 15 percent stake in Londons Heathrow Airport. PIF said it had acquired of a stake of approximately 15 percent in FGP TopCo, parent company of Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd. PIF's Head of International Investments Turqi Al Nowaiser expressed delight at investing in Heathrow Airport as a vital UK asset and a world-class airport. Al Nowaiser highlighted the importance of infrastructure as a key sector in supporting the transition to net zero.

