Rawdat Al Hamama Park Opened To Public

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah Thursday inaugurated Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park, which features the longest air-conditioned outdoor track in the world with a length of 1,197 meters, with the aim of encouraging the public to practice jogging and walking.

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in coordination with the Public Parks Department at the of Municipality, executed this project that serves the residents of Al Kheesa and the surrounding areas.

The park can receive up to 10,000 visitors daily and it features the largest clock in Qatar, in addition to 8 service kiosks, a 500-spectator open amphitheater, and separate prayer rooms and bathrooms for men and women.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE President of Ashghal, Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer; Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed al- Karani; and Director of the Public Parks Department, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Sada along with a lineup of officials from the Ministry of Municipality and Ashghal.

In remarks during the opening, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Sada stressed that the opening of Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park reflects the great attention that the Ministry of Municipality pays to establishing and developing world class public parks and gardens, to be a healthy, recreational and sporting outlet for families, adding that the park is remarkable addition to the recreational facilities in Qatar, and contributes to enhancing the services provided to the public.

Al-Sada pointed out the increase in the number of public parks in Qatar, from 56 in 2010 to 147 in 2024, a 163 % increase, while green spaces increased from 2,614,994 square meters in 2010 to 18,049,246 square meters in 2024, bringing the individual's share of green space from 1.0 square meters in 2010 to 5.6 square meters in 2024.

He explained that the Ministry of Municipality's public parks, "plazas" and green spaces on the Corniche have exceeded 3 mn square meters, noting that the total number of trees and shrubs planted across the country within the 'Ten mn Trees Initiative' reached 840,000 trees and shrubs, creating about 500,000 square meters of green spaces.

Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park is a sustainable and environmentally friendly model that enhances the quality of life and contributes to humanising cities, as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability and develop recreational infrastructure in Qatar, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve green and sustainable cities.

The Park extends over a total area of 176,000 square meters, including 138,000 square meters of green spaces that makes 80 % of the total area.

It has 1,042 trees of 21 local and international species, and features modern facilities including an automatic irrigation system using 100 % treated water.

