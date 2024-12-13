PM Meets Iranian Energy Minister

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met with Minister of of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Aliabadi, who is currently visiting the country. They reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest. (QNA)

