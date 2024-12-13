PM Meets Iranian Energy Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met with Minister of energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Aliabadi, who is currently visiting the country. They reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest. (QNA)
