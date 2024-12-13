Tallinna Vesi's Investment Plan For 2025 Approved By The Supervisory Council

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 13 December, the Supervisory Council of Tallinna Vesi approved the company's plan for 2025, with planned investments amounting to €61 million.

The aim of the investments is to ensure the continuity and future-proofing of assets required for the provision of a vital water service. "These investments are directed towards the company's core business to reduce the impact of water consumption on the environment, ensure the continuity of our services, and enable the development of urban spaces," explained Tarvi Thomberg, Chief Asset Management Officer at Tallinn Vesi. Key investments include the upgrading of treatment processes at the water treatment plant and the start of the implementation of new ozone technology. At the wastewater treatment plant, the mechanical screens will be reconstructed while the reconstruction of the secondary clarifiers continues. In 2025, we plan to construct and rehabilitate 45 km of pipelines.

The investment plan is in line with the objectives of the Tallinn Public Water Supply and Sewerage Development Plan. The planned investments will be financed by Tallinna Vesi through a loan agreement signed in the second quarter of 2023 and by targeted financial support for investments in separate stormwater infrastructure. The loan agreement has been concluded with AS SEB Pank, Swedbank AS and OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch. The stock exchange release on this can be found here: AS Tallinna Vesi signed a loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 91 million .

The investment plan includes the development of the separate stormwater infrastructure. The targeted financial support for investments in these new facilities has been approved by the Tallinn City Council and a contract with the City is about to be signed. "Stormwater investments are necessary to mitigate flooding risks, develop urban space and keep our wastewater treatment plant running sustainably during heavy rainfalls," said Thomberg. Investments made with targeted funding account for up to €5.6 million of the investments made in 2024.

The volume of investments in 2024 will amount to 50 million euros.



