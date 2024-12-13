New Holland Construction Accelerates In The Red Bull Los Andes Race

(MENAFN- 3BL) The power and proximity of CNH brand, New Holland , distinguished itself as an official sponsor in the Red Bull Los Andes race.

Through SKC, official distributor in Chile, the brand participated in the event that brought together more than 200 of the best riders in the world on the challenging terrain of the Andes Mountains.

"The brand's efficiency and precision were reflected in the extreme and complex competition recognized globally, as was New Holland Construction. The synergy of this with the principles and values of the brand strengthens our identity and commitment to the community. This connection defines us and is one of the reasons why we are pleased to support this competition year after year," said Fernando Conforti, Commercial Manager of Territory of New Holland Construction Latin America.

The yellow excavators were the at centre of the show, forming, with their arms, the arch that marked the starting point of the race. In addition, the brand's skid steers and backhoes showed off at the event, showing all their strength and power.

"It is an honor to be a partner of Red Bull Los Andes since its inception. This event not only highlights the skill of athletes in a setting as impressive as the Chilean Andes, but also celebrates the passion for extreme sports and the connection with nature. Every year, the energy and emotion experienced in this meeting are indescribable. We are excited to be part of this unique experience and to continue supporting the talents that make this event memorable", said Alessandro Maccarini Gonzalez, Marketing Manager New Holland Construction at SKC Chile.