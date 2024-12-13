Second Al Shaqab Show Jumping League Set To Deliver Exciting Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The two-day opening round of the Second Al Shaqab Show Jumping League kicks off today, with top riders ready for exciting action at the Longines Indoor Arena.

Designed to showcase young talent and encourage excellence in equestrianism, the League features individual and team competitions. The second edition will run through to the end of May 2025, spanning a range of age groups, including Preliminary 1, Preliminary 2, Preliminary 3 as well as the main categories: Future Champions, Junior Champions, and Youth Champions.

The competition will begin with the Preliminary 1 category at a height of 40 cm, followed by Preliminary 2 at 80 cm, then the Future Champions competition at 105 cm (which qualifies for the FEI Group 7 final) and concluding with the Youth Champions competition at 125 cm (also qualifying for the FEI Group 7 final).

Tomorrow, four rounds will take place, starting with the Preliminary 2 competition at 60 cm, followed by the amateur competition at 90 cm, then the Junior Champions event at 115 cm (qualifying for the International Equestrian Federation Championship Group 7 final), and finishing with the Al Shaqab Champions competition at 130 cm.

The League's team event will feature 13 teams, each named after one of Al Shaqab's legendary champions: Marwan, Al Adaid, Ghazal, Wadi, Farhoud, Kaheel, Hariri, Afrin, Suwar, Fara', Al Wathna, Shahalil Al Shaqab, and Kashif.

This year's edition promises a unique experience, including international competitions, additional show jumping categories, and interactive family activities. The team competition introduces a new element, with a draw for teams, while the Al Shaqab International Show Jumping League also qualifies riders for the FEI Group 7 Final. This gives young athletes the chance to represent Al Shaqab on the global stage further enhancing Al Shaqab's standing as a leading talent hub in equestrianism.

Alongside the competition, the Hayakum Festival will be held on the sidelines of the Championship, offering various entertainment activities and events for all ages.