Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Raising Financial Expectations For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 6-2024

Copenhagen, December 13, 2024.

Inside information: Swiss Properties Invest revises the prognosis for 2024 raising revenue and expectations

The Board of Directors of Swiss Properties Invest has today reviewed an updated, un-audited financial prognosis for fiscal year 2024 as follows:

Management expects annualized rental income from the nine (9) properties being approximately 50 % higher than what was anticipated for 2024 in the budget, raising revenues from DKK 22,7m to an expected DKK 34m – 36m.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and appreciation of properties) is expected to be approximately 65% higher than what was anticipated for 2024 in the IPO budget raising EBITDA from DKK 13,3m to an expected DKK 22m – 24m.

EBT (Earnings before tax) is expected to be approximately 135% higher than what was anticipated for 2024 in the IPO budget raising such earnings from DKK 24,6m to an expected DKK 58m – 62m.

The portfolio value as of end 2024 is expected to be approximately DKK 740m in comparison to the forecasted DKK 543m in the IPO budget for the year.

Above-mentioned expectations are a consequence of Swiss Properties Invest having acquired at favorable valuations, combined with positive market conditions, such as lower interest rates and the securing of more favorable financing terms, as well as having optimized operations of the properties and investing in solar energy resulting in higher valuations of the properties.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest, founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

