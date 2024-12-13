United Nations Economic Commission For Africa (ECA) Engages Stakeholders On Changing The Dynamics Of Higher Education In Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

ECA collaborated with stakeholders to examine the crucial role of higher education in promoting sustainable development in Africa at a forum on higher education in Africa, held from December 10 to 12, 2024, in Nairobi.

"2024 UNESCO Forum on Higher Education in Africa: A Driver for Sustainable Development," the conference is part of celebrating the African Union's Year of Education 2024 under the auspices of UNESCO.

Educational experts, policymakers, members of the business and entrepreneurial communities, ICT and technology leaders, and educators participated in the event, sharing insights and strategies.

ECA hosted a parallel session titled“Rethinking Higher Education in Africa for a Sustainable Future,” focusing on the changing dynamics of higher education in Africa and highlighting the need for a demand-driven education system.

Said Adejumobi, the Director of the Strategic Planning, Oversight, and Results Division (SPORD)-ECA, kicked off the session with a pre-recorded message advocating for educational reforms in Africa, including the development of relevant curricula, improved financial mechanisms, and enhanced academic freedom. He stressed the importance of strategies to convert brain drain into brain gain and urged the continent to leverage its talented diaspora to support regional development and foster a more sustainable future in higher education.

by Ms Ulimwengu, Chief of Systems-Wide Coherence (SPORD), yielded significant outcomes:



The need for stronger partnerships between universities and the private sector to boost graduates' entrepreneurial skills.

The establishment of effective internet governance and protocols for the sustainable use of AI technologies.

Leveraging the skills, knowledge, and networks of diasporan communities to drive innovation and development on the continent. Policies that will drive innovation and the adoption of technology within universities.

Additionally, ECA's contribution to the conference included members of the commission who participated as panellists in three other sessions:

Victor Konde, ECA's Scientific Affairs Officer, discussed how African higher education could promote innovation through entrepreneurship policies, technology transfer, and knowledge production, emphasising youth empowerment in STEM, sustainable funding, and aligning education and employment policies with global standards to enhance innovation ecosystems.



Thomas Senaji, Digitalisation Expert at ECA, discussed the effects of digitisation, ICT4D, Digital ID, Digital Trade, and the digital economy on Africa's higher education sector. This includes internet governance, digital infrastructure such as broadband, and research areas like cloud services, AI, and digital payment systems.



Mr. Ayenika Godheart Mbiydzenyuy , African Centre for Statistics discussed the Centre's commitment to enhancing national statistical systems across Africa to produce high-quality statistics and geospatial data for informed decision-making, supporting sustainable development and aligning with regional and national priorities.

