Global Aluminium Industry Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity Reduction Continues, With Total Emissions Below 2020 Peak

GHG emissions intensity reduced by 2.33% to 10.04 tonnes of CO2e per tonne of aluminium produced

Global production increased by 2.75% to 111.2 million tonnes

Total emissions remained approximately stable at 1,116 million tonnes CO2e Third consecutive year of production growth without commensurate emissions growth

New data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) shows continued progress in delivering global aluminium production growth without a corresponding increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gas emissions from global aluminium production increased by only 0.36% in 2023, while aluminium production grew by 2.75% . Total greenhouse gas emissions from the aluminium industry peaked in 2020.

The latest data shows that aluminium production increased from 108.2 million tonnes in 2022 to 111.2 million tonnes in 2023. On the other hand, Greenhouse gas emissions remained essentially stable at 1,116 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), compared to 1,112 million tonnes in 2023.

The emissions from each tonne of aluminium production referred to as 'emissions intensity', fell by 2.33% in 2023 and has fallen by 11.5% since 2020.

IAI Secretary General Miles Prosser

said: "The latest data reinforces our confidence that the industry has reached a turning point, with metal production growth successfully decoupled from emissions growth. We are encouraged to see that the initiatives undertaken by IAI's member companies are enabling increased production without a significant rise in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"However, while the stable emissions levels in 2023 reflect positive progress, they also serve as a stark reminder of the scale of the challenge ahead in reducing emissions. The industry's sustained efforts and substantial investments in emissions-reduction projects

have laid a strong foundation, but more must be done. As an industry, we must find ways to deliver emissions reductions faster, deeper and broader across the industry."

The aluminium industry remains a key enabler for many sectors looking to reduce their carbon footprint, such as the generation and distribution of clean energy, the transition to electric vehicles and the uptake of sustainable and recyclable packaging for food and drink. With the increasing demand for aluminium, the industry is making significant investments in reducing GHG emissions across the entire production value chain.

The emissions intensity of aluminium production, including both primary metal and recycling, decreased from 10.28 tonnes of CO2e per tonne in 2022 to 10.04 tonnes of CO2e per tonne in 2023.

The emissions intensity of primary aluminium production fell from 15.1 million tonnes of CO2e per tonne in 2022 to 14.8 tonnes of CO2e per tonne in 2023.

This includes both direct emissions from industrial processes and indirect emissions from energy use, purchased auxiliary materials, and the transport of key ingredients, offering insights into the sector's environmental impact and progress in emissions reduction.

