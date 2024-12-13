Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market: Ready To Fly On High Growth Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new report published by Allied Market Research titled“Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market by Material (Protective Clothing, Face Protection, Eye Protection, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, and Others) and End User (Hospital, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027” reveals that the global healthcare PPE market generated $12.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market DriversSurge in Demand:The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the demand for healthcare PPE to unprecedented levels, ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel treating infected patients.Increased Investments:Rising public and private sector investments in PPE production are bolstering market growth.Environmental Concerns:- While the environmental impact of PPE materials poses a challenge, innovations in bio-based PPE products present significant growth opportunities.Market SegmentsProductProtective Clothing:This segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to over one-third of the market share. The increased usage of coveralls, gowns, and scrubs among healthcare workers drives growth.Respiratory Protection:This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% due to the rising adoption of face masks amidst the pandemic.End UserHospitals:Hospitals led the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2027, driven by the availability of comprehensive healthcare insurance services.Regional AnalysisNorth America:Holding over one-third of the market share in 2019, North America dominates the healthcare PPE market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and strict PPE usage regulations.Asia-Pacific:Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, driven by investments in healthcare infrastructure and increased accessibility to primary healthcare services.Key PlayersThe healthcare PPE market features prominent players, including:- Med-Con Pty Ltd.- Ansell Limited- DuPont de Nemours Inc.- Cantel Medical Corporation- Cardinal Health- 3M Company- Owens & Minor Inc.- Honeywell International Inc.- Medline Industries Inc.- Medisca Pharmaceutique Inc.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

