Japan's CBD Industry Recieves First Investments From Publicly Listed Companies Following

(MENAFN- Pressat) Kloten / Tokio

AstraSana Japan Co., Ltd. has formed a capital and business alliance with Japan's GSI Creos Corporation, bolstered by their investment. This partnership will enhance the wholesale distribution of CBD raw materials across Japan, leveraging the strengths of both companies.

Through this alliance, the AstraSana Group, headquartered in Switzerland, will establish a robust to deliver Swiss-made, high-quality CBD raw materials across Japan, with a mission is to ensure customers receive safe, reliable products of the highest standard.

By leveraging GSI Creos' extensive resources and networks, AstraSana says it will offer even higher-quality services to customers. Based on this robust partnership, it will actively contribute to the growth and development of the CBD market through various approaches.

“At AstraSana Japan, we prioritize safety through third-party analyses, ensure the delivery of superior-quality products, and place customer trust and satisfaction at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to enhancing customers' 'Quality of Life' (QOL) while staying at the forefront of technological innovation.

CBD (Cannabidiol), a hemp-derived compound, is legally recognized as a safe material in Japan. With global demand on the rise, the opportunities for CBD in the Japanese market are rapidly expanding. This collaboration strengthens AstraSana's supply chain, addressing past challenges, and further promotes the availability of safe and reliable CBD products across the country.

GSI Creos is an innovative trading company with nine domestic and 24 international bases. Operating globally in both“textiles” and“industrial products,” their business spans a diverse range, including textile raw materials, apparel, chemicals, hobby materials, machinery, semiconductor components, and nanotechnology. Guided by the purpose,“Creating quality of life for the next generation,” GSI Creos champions ESG management to tackle social challenges and promote human well-being.

The AstraSana Group is a leading global company specializing in cannabinoid raw materials and medical cannabis. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, AstraSana Holding AG operates through affiliates in the Czech Republic, the UK, and Japan. Collaborating with partners across Europe and South America, including Belgium, the group continues to expand its worldwide presence.

