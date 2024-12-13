Al Wakrah Drawn To Meet Al Taawoun In ACL Two Round Of 16

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Al Wakrah are scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun FC following the draw for the 16 remaining teams of the AFC Two 2024-25 knockout stage which was held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The West Zone will see Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun FC, who comfortably topped Group B, play Al Wakrah of Qatar who finished second in Group A while Group C winners Sharjah FC were drawn against Al Hussein of Jordan, the Group D runners-up.

Runaway Group A winners, Tractor FC of Iran will play Bahrain's Al Khaldiya SC, the runners-up from Group B. The action promises to be spectacular, with the draw throwing up some fascinating ties.

Group D toppers Shabab Al Ahli will meet Group C runners-up Al Wehdat of Jordan. In the East match-ups, Group E winners Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan will face Vietnam's Nam Dinh FC who completed their Group G campaign in second spot while Singapore's Lion City Sailors - who topped a thrilling Group F - will square off against regional rivals Muangthong United of Thailand, the Group H runners-up.

Group G winners Bangkok United of Thailand were drawn against Australia's Sydney FC, who finished second in Group E while two-time AFC Champions League winners Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea will meet Group F runners-up, Port FC of Thailand.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played in February 2025, followed by the quarter-finals in March and semi-finals in April, before the tournament culminates in a single-leg final on May 17, 2025.

WEST ZONE

Al Khaldiya SC (BHR) v Tractor FC (IRN); Al Wakrah SC (QAT) v Al Taawoun FC (KSA); Al Wehdat (JOR) v Shabab Al Ahli (UAE); Al Hussein (JOR) v Sharjah FC (UAE)

EAST ZONE

Nam Dinh FC (VIE) v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (JPN); Muangthong United (THA) v Lion City Sailors FC (SGP); Port FC (THA) v Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR); Sydney FC (AUS) v Bangkok United (THA).