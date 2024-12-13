Lebanese Army Receives Second Fuel Shipment From QFFD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese received the second batch of fuel, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

The Qatari assistance aims to enhance the capabilities of the Lebanese army in confronting the increasing security challenges, and to support the continuity of its vital operations in light of the economic conditions that Lebanon is facing.

On September 17, the Qatar Fund for Development announced a grant of $15m to support the Lebanese army, allocated to secure for a period of three months.

It is worth noting that the fund had provided similar support last year, whereby the Lebanese army was supplied with fuel for six months, worth $30m.