IT professional services market size is estimated to grow by USD 621.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period. Growing digital transformation

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. However,

Key market players include Accenture Plc, Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Project-oriented services, Information technology outsourcing, IT supporting and training services, and Enterprise cloud computing services), End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

IT Professional Services Market is experiencing significant trends with increasing customer demand for automation and operational efficiency. Professional service firms are adapting to business strategies such as remote working and expense management. Automated billing, consultation, audit and accounting, implementation support, and financial risk protection are in high demand. Advanced tools and analytic capabilities are essential for accurate insights in ecommerce businesses and large enterprises. Resource allocation and project management are key areas of focus, with automated tools and AI-driven solutions reducing resource wastage. Talent acquisition and resource management are crucial for firms to stay competitive, with a growing need for IT specialists in areas like cybersecurity, cloud services, and digital transformation. Economic expansion and advanced technologies like blockchain, AI, IoT, and 5G present growth opportunities for IT professional services. Firms are collaborating to offer project-oriented services, revenue management, and system integration. Business processes are being streamlined through Business Intelligence (BI) and advanced tools, while cybersecurity concerns continue to be a priority with the increasing threat of cyber breaches and cyberattacks. ITO services are essential for business operations, with a focus on scalability, automatic updates, and vertical-specific solutions. Networks, development, and deployment are critical areas of expertise, with a shift towards cloud-based services and edge cloud platforms. The NIST Cybersecurity Framework and data security concerns are driving demand for cybersecurity services. Professional services sector is evolving, with a growing emphasis on collaboration, training and education, and managed services. Telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, SaaS, PaaS, and LTE are some of the verticals where IT professional services are making a significant impact. Firms are offering customized solutions based on feasibility and client demands, with a focus on complex systems, machine learning, and IT infrastructure.



The IT professional services market is witnessing a notable trend towards hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This shift is primarily driven by the demand for flexibility, scalability, and efficient resource allocation. Hybrid and multi-cloud solutions combine private, public, and on-premises infrastructure, enabling organizations to utilize multiple cloud platforms while retaining control over their data and applications. The flexibility offered by these environments allows businesses to choose the optimal cloud solution for each workload or application, ensuring optimal performance and cost savings.



Market

Challenges



IT Professional Services market is experiencing significant challenges due to increasing customer demand for automation and operational efficiency. Professional service firms must adapt to remote working and implement business strategies for expense management and resource allocation. Project management, automated billing, consultation, audit and accounting, implementation support, and financial risk protection are essential services. Advanced tools and analytic capabilities are crucial for providing accurate insights to ecommerce businesses and large enterprises. The professional services sector faces challenges in talent acquisition, resource management, and cybersecurity. Firms must address cyber breaches and data security concerns with cloud-based services, data storing capacity, and the

NIST Cybersecurity Framework. Edge cloud platforms offer scalability, automatic updates, and vertical integration for project-oriented services. Business operations and business analytics require collaboration between business strategists and IT specialists. Growth opportunities exist in advanced technologies like blockchain, AI, IoT, 5G, AR, and development. Firms must assess feasibility, address security breaches and cyberattacks, and provide system integration, training, and education. Managed services, deployment, and telecommunication are also critical areas for IT services. The healthcare, manufacturing, and SaaS industries have unique demands, requiring customized solutions. The IT professional services market faces a significant challenge due to a shortage of skilled workers. This issue impacts organizations across industries as new and evolving technologies increase the demand for professionals with current skills and knowledge. However, educational institutions find it difficult to keep up with the latest industry trends in their curricula. As a result, there is a gap between the abilities of graduates and the requirements of employers. The IT sector's continuous evolution necessitates ongoing learning and

upskilling to remain competitive. This pressure is particularly felt in areas like cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and software development, where the shortage of skilled professionals is most pronounced.

Segment Overview



This it professional services market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Project-oriented services

1.2 Information technology outsourcing

1.3 IT supporting and training services 1.4 Enterprise cloud computing services



2.1 Large enterprises 2.2 Small and medium enterprises



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Project-oriented services- In the global IT professional services market, project-oriented services refer to the delivery of IT projects based on a defined scope, timeline, and set of deliverables. These services cater to unique business needs and may include timely maintenance, modernization, project installation, and decommissioning. Organizations engage IT service providers for project-oriented services when they require specialized expertise, resources, and technical skills for a specific IT initiative. These services offer benefits such as effective scope management, improved revenue management, better quotes, efficient resource management, and successful project delivery. The demand for project-oriented services is driven by these factors and is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The IT professional services market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing customer demand for automation and operational efficiency. Professional service firms are responding by offering a range of services, including ITO (Information Technology Outsourcing) and business analytics, to help organizations streamline their business processes and gain a competitive edge. With the shift to remote working, expense management and resource allocation have become critical areas of focus. Project management, revenue management, and business strategies are also key areas of expertise for IT professional services. Large enterprises are turning to these services to adapt to technological developments and meet client demand. Talent recruiting and the use of tools and resources are essential for delivering high-quality services. Business plans are being reimagined to incorporate these offerings, making the professional services sector an indispensable partner for businesses seeking to thrive in today's digital landscape.

Market Research Overview

The IT professional services market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing customer demand for automation and operational efficiency. Professional service firms are leveraging advanced tools and analytic capabilities to provide consultation, audit and accounting, implementation support, financial risk protection, and revenue management services to large enterprises and ecommerce businesses. With the shift to remote working, firms are focusing on expense management, resource allocation, project management, automated billing, and talent acquisition. Advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, 5G, AR, blockchain, and machine learning are transforming IT infrastructure, enabling scalability, automatic updates, and complex system integration. Business strategists are collaborating to develop growth opportunities and business plans, while IT specialists focus on cybersecurity concerns, data security, and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. Cloud-based services, data storing capacity, and edge cloud platforms are essential for business operations and digital transformation. Client demands and variables are driving firms to provide project-oriented services, deployment, managed services, and training and education. Telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, SaaS, and PaaS are some verticals benefiting from IT professional services. Despite the opportunities, firms face challenges such as resource wastage, cyber breaches, and cyberattacks. Firms must prioritize security and ensure feasibility in their business processes to protect their clients' data and maintain trust. Business Intelligence (BI) and resource management are crucial for accurate insights and effective decision-making. Overall, the professional services sector continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and changing business strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Project-oriented Services



Information Technology Outsourcing



IT Supporting And Training Services

Enterprise Cloud Computing Services

End-user



Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

