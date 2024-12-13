Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024 Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 79 753 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:



Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 5 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 752 33.50 33.62 33.26 360 192

MTF CBOE 6 406 33.51 33.60 33.26 214 665

MTF Turquoise 1 054 33.53 33.56 33.48 35 341

MTF Aquis 966 33.52 33.58 33.42 32 380 6 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 395 33.88 34.12 33.66 352 183

MTF CBOE 5 991 33.88 34.12 33.68 202 975

MTF Turquoise 977 33.86 34.08 33.68 33 081

MTF Aquis 812 33.87 34.08 33.70 27 502 9 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 765 34.08 34.26 33.82 332 791

MTF CBOE 6 089 34.08 34.22 33.80 207 513

MTF Turquoise 789 34.10 34.20 33.84 26 905

MTF Aquis 591 34.08 34.24 33.98 20 141 10 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 285 33.85 33.96 33.72 246 597

MTF CBOE 4 392 33.86 33.96 33.72 148 713

MTF Turquoise 709 33.85 33.96 33.74 24 000

MTF Aquis 589 33.84 33.90 33.78 19 932 11 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 402 33.74 33.96 33.14 283 483

MTF CBOE 3 789 33.75 33.98 33.28 127 879

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









Total

79 753 33.82 34.26 33.14 2 696 274

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 356 shares during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 420 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:



Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 December 2024 800 33.40 33.50 33.18 26 720 6 December 2024 600 33.71 33.80 33.64 20 226 9 December 2024 400 33.85 33.90 33.80 13 540 10 December 2024 1 200 33.76 33.90 33.70 40 512 11 December 2024 1 356 33.33 33.44 33.10 45 195 Total 4 356





146 193







Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 December 2024 1 900 33.49 33.60 33.40 63 631 6 December 2024 2 000 33.89 34.10 33.60 67 780 9 December 2024 2 700 34.08 34.30 33.80 92 016 10 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 December 2024 1 820 33.76 34.00 33.44 61 443 Total 8 420





284 870

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 738 shares.

On 11 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 086 490 own shares, or 3.84% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

