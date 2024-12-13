Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,390 In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Total combat casualties Russian troops have suffered in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have amounted to an estimated 760,120, including another 1,390 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,537 (+5) Russian tanks, 19,675 (+31) armored fighting vehicles, 21,078 (+6) artillery systems, 1,253 MLR systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,176 (+65) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,861 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 31,177 (+50) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,642 units of specialized equipment.
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 12, as of 22:00, a total of 190 combat clashes have been recorded on the Ukrainian frontlines.
