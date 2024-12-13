Supervisory Board Meeting Of Economic Zones Development Agency Discusses 2025 Priorities And Project
The Supervisory Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency,
under the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry held the regular meeting,
Azernews reports citing the Ministry.
The Ministry noted that, the meeting conducted via video
conference and chaired by Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli, the
Chairman of the Agency's Board, Seymur Adigozalov, provided updates
on the work done in the industrial zones managed by the agency and
the projects implemented this year.
Additionally, during the meeting, the agency's priority
development directions for 2025 were defined, and
organizational-structural issues were discussed.
