DIPR Organizes Day-Long J&K Film Conclave At SKICC

During the inaugural session, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha unveiled the J&K Film Policy 2024 and launched a slew of initiatives including Single Window portal for Film Shooting Permissions and Subsidies, J&K Film Screening Series and Frames of Transformation Photography Competition. He also felicitated the winners of Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making Competition.

The day-long event featured a series of panel discussions, filmmaking workshops, and exclusive film screenings, marking a significant milestone in the region's cinematic landscape.

The conclave's afternoon session commenced with insightful panel discussions focusing on the evolving film ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion, Director Information, Jatin Kishore spoke about the Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2024 and informed that it is designed to simplify processes and enhance opportunities for the growth of cinema in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the launch of the single-window system, the aim of the department is to simplify the process of permissions and subsidies, so that the filmmakers can focus on their creative endeavours.

Renowned film director Madhur Bhandarkar, director and writer Rahhat Kazmi, casting director-producer Paragg Mehta and Actor Mir Sarwar shared their invaluable perspectives and experiences with the audience.

Workshops on filmmaking were also organised during the conclave with discussions ranging from the global appeal of local narratives to practical insights for aspiring actors and filmmakers.

Highlighting the artistic diversity of the region, the conclave featured screenings of impactful short films such as“Melting Stones,”“I am Valmiki,” and“Unveiling Strength: The Women Athletes of Kashmir.” Additionally, audiences were treated to the premiere screening of“Country of Blind,” an internationally acclaimed film by director Rahhat Kazmi, based on H.G. Wells' classic story“The Country of the Blind.” This marked its first-ever screening in India, further underscoring the conclave's commitment to showcasing cutting-edge cinema.