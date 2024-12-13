Sambhal Violence Not Communal But Result Of Failure Of State: Ruhullah Mehdi
Date
12/13/2024 2:09:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Violence in Sambhal was not a Hindu-Muslim issue but a“failure” of the state, Lok Sabha Member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said on Thursday.
Mehdi said he came to the conclusion after his visit to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and his interactions with the families of those killed in the Police firing there.
ADVERTISEMENT
“While going to the Jama Masjid, which is unfortunately the site of the dispute, I interacted with the locals of the area,” Mehdi, the National Conference's Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said in a post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said most of the businesses (shops) and even houses in the area“were locked and people scared.”
“My understanding is that this issue is not a Hindu-Muslim issue as some sections might portray it. It is a particular ideology vs. Muslims. The violence that occurred in Sambhal was a failure of the State,” he said.
Read Also
No Court To Entertain, Pass Directions In Cases Of Religious Places Till Further Orders: SC
Ruhullah To Move Impeachment Motion Against Allahabad Judge
The Srinagar MP claimed people in Sambhal always lived in peace and harmony with each other.
“They have lived together peacefully for centuries now. I urge the administration to foil attempts to instigate people and deliver justice to all those who have been wronged in Sambhal,” Mehdi said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108988887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.