'Great Bargain': Elon Musk Wore 'Same $99 Suit Daily', Says Maye Musk. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maye Musk , the mother of Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk , reminisced about when her family lived modestly, sharing insights into their struggles decades ago.

In a post on X, Maye Musk,“This photo was taken in our rent-controlled apartment in Toronto, with my mom's painting on the wall. The suit cost $99 which included a free shirt, tie and socks. A great bargain! He wore this suit every day to his job in Toronto. I couldn't afford a second suit. We were happy.”

According to reports, the Musk family emigrated from South Africa to Canada before settling in the United States. During these challenging years, Maye Musk worked tirelessly to support her children despite financial difficulties.

In her memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, she shared how they had to buy second-hand clothes and couldn't afford to dine out.“I fed them peanut butter sandwiches. My kids loved it! They didn't know they were deprived,” she wrote.

She is also an author, having written the memoir A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, where she reflects on her life, career, and raising her children amid financial challenges.

Moreover, she holds a master's degree in dietetics and has worked as a nutritionist.