VEON Discloses Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For 3Q And 9M 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai and Amsterdam, 13 December 2024 : VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), following the release of its 3Q24 trading update on 14 November 2024, today discloses its unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2024 for VEON Ltd. The Financial Statements are available on the VEON Group website at .

About VEON

VEON is a Nasdaq-listed digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. For more information visit: .

