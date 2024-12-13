Govt Must Reverse The New Reservation Policy Now!

For the NC government, the reservation policy represents one of

the first major challenges since coming to power. The youth, who voted overwhelmingly for the party, see this as a defining moment. Their dissatisfaction with the policy was evident during the election campaign, and now they expect swift and decisive action. How the handles this issue will be a litmus test for its ability to meet public expectations and honor its promises.



At the very least, the NC government must take steps to reverse the policy to its previous state. Restoring the status quo ante would not solve all the problems associated with reservation, but it would quell immediate tensions and bring relief to those who feel disenfranchised by the new rules. Such a move would also demonstrate that the government is listening to its electorate and is capable of acting in the public's interest.



NC government must understand that people want them to reverse the new reservation policy immediately - long-term reforms can wait.



The Social Media Battle

The debates around reservation on social media are becoming increasingly toxic. Arguments have turned into personal attacks, with individuals from opposing sides trading barbs. The open hostility is alarming, and if left unchecked, this divisiveness could escalate into something more serious, threatening the social fabric.



One common grievance voiced by those from open merit categories is that reservations are unwarranted and lead to undeserving candidates occupying government positions. This narrative is both unfair and misleading. The difference in scores between open merit candidates and those from reserved categories is often negligible, and reserved category candidates also face intense competition within their respective quotas.



On the other hand, some individuals from reserved categories view reservations as an inherent right rather than a temporary measure to address historical injustices. This perspective has led to resistance against any reforms, including the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Yet, many right-thinking individuals within these communities recognize the need for reform and

advocate for measures like sub-categorization, which could help address disparities within reserved groups.





Systemic Reforms Needed



While reversing the new policy is an immediate priority, it is clear that the reservation system as a whole needs systematic reform. Over the years, the system has strayed from its original purpose of bridging social and economic inequalities. Instead, it has often become a tool for political appeasement, leading to resentment and polarization.



Any meaningful reform must strike a balance between addressing historical injustices and ensuring meritocracy. Sub-categorization of SCs and STs, for instance, could ensure that the benefits of reservation reach the most disadvantaged within these communities. Similarly, periodic reviews of the socio-economic status of beneficiaries could help prevent the misuse of reservations by those who no longer need them.



However, these reforms require a national dialogue and consensus. They cannot be implemented hastily or without considering things thoroughly. For now, the NC government must focus on calming the immediate unrest by reversing the policy to its previous state. This would provide breathing room for broader discussions on long-term reforms.



Tailpiece



As the protests continue and the debates grow louder, will the government choose to act decisively and restore public confidence, or will it succumb to the inertia of political expediency? The answer to this question will determine not just the fate of the reservation policy but also the legacy of the National Conference government.

In the end, what is needed is not just a rollback of policies but a genuine effort to address the issue. Only then can we hope to move beyond the divisive debates and towards a future where opportunity is not a matter of privilege but a fundamental right for all.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The Author is a columnist and National President of J&K Students Association. He tweets at ummar_jamal and can be reached at [email protected]

