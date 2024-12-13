In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Condom Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Condom Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

What Is The Current Worth And Future Potential Of The Condom Market?

The condom market size has seen considerable growth in recent years, rising from $10.79 billion in 2023 to an expected $11.99 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including changing attitudes towards sexual health, improved accessibility to condoms, expansion of retail distribution networks, increasing youth population and urbanization, and rising disposable income levels.

Access a detailed sample of the Condom Global Market report here:

But the story doesn't end there. The market is further set to expand to $18.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. This growth in the forecast period can be largely attributed to increasing awareness about safe sex practices, government initiatives promoting family planning, growing emphasis on preventing STIs and HIV, a population and demography favoring growth, and the growth in e-commerce and online sales channels.

What Major Trends Are Shaping The Condom Market In The Forecast Period?

Several key trends are shaping the forecast period. They include innovations in condom materials and designs, demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable condoms, branding and advertising campaigns by leading companies, demand for customized and flavored condoms, and technological advancements in manufacturing.

Get the full report here:

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases STDs is also expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. STDs are infections primarily spread through sexual contact, and are contributing to the rise in condom use. For instance, in June 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported 401,800 new STI diagnoses in the previous year, up by 4.7% from 383,789 cases in 2022, highlighting the increasing demand for preventive measures like condoms.

What Key Players Are Influencing The Growth Of The Condom Market?

Major companies operating in the condom market include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Humanwell Healthcare, Okamoto Industries Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Karex Berhad, Sico Inc., and Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are leveraging the increasing awareness around sexual health and the importance of using condoms to drive growth in the market.

What Are Some Of The Innovative Trends In The Condom Market?

Major players in the condom market are developing innovative products to maintain their edge, notably natural rubber latex condoms. An instance of such innovation is Nixit, a Canada-based menstrual care products company, launching a line of external condoms in February 2024. These condoms, made from natural rubber latex, are ultra-thin, vegan, and vagina-friendly and aim to promote optimal intimate wellness.

How Is The Demand For Condoms Distributed?

Demand for condoms is distributed across various types and products i.e.,

1 By Type: Natural Condom, Synthetic Condom

2 By Product: Male Condoms, Female Condoms

3 By Sector: Institutional, Non-Institutional

4 By Distribution Channel: Retail, Online Platform, Other Distribution Channels

How Has The Condom Market Performed Across Different Regions?

North America accounted for the largest share of the condom market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Sextech Global Market Report 2024



Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Global Market Report 2024



Pulp And Paper Automation Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.