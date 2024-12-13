Indian Security Forces Gunned Down Seven Armed Rebels
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (NNN-PTI) - Indian security forces, gunned down seven armed Naxal rebels, in the country's central state of Chhattisgarh yesterday, confirmed a local government official.
The encounter between the security forces and the armed rebels took place in the state's Narayanpur area.
A joint team of the Chhattisgarh Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, was on an anti-Naxals operation, when they were challenged by the armed rebels, and the encounter ensued.
A search operation was underway to look for more Naxals in the area.
Claiming they were fighting for the rights of the local tribals, the Naxals have been active in several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.– NNN-PTI
