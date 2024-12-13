Direct Rail Link To Boost Floriculture Sector In Kashmir: Omar

Chairing a meeting of the department of floriculture, parks and gardens at the Civil Secretariat here to review its functioning and discuss strategies to enhance the sector's potential, he emphasized the need to leverage the rail link to Kashmir's flowers across India and globally.

The chief minister highlighted the immense opportunities in the floriculture sector, especially with Kashmir soon to be connected with the rest of the country through the railways.“We must engage progressive growers and other stakeholders to fully realize the sector's potential,” Omar said.



He directed the department to plant tulips along the airport road to enhance the aesthetic appeal and launch ad campaigns to attract more tourists to Srinagar's iconic Tulip Garden.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on the department's functioning, highlighting achievements and ongoing projects.

Key milestones and initiatives discussed included Tulip Show 2024 in which a record 1.7 million tulips of 72 varieties were planted, attracting 4.46 lakh tourists in March 2024.

The meeting also discussed significant developments in the floriculture sector, including the establishment of ornamental cherry tree gardens (Sakura) and the creation of a Tulip Garden in Sanasar.

The establishment of peony and rose gardens at Pahalgam was also highlighted, alongside progress in the process of enlisting six historic Mughal Gardens as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Discussions further focused on various ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at the modernization and enhancement of the region's parks and gardens.

These included the upgradation of Bagh-e-Bahu Garden and the establishment of Bour Camp Garden in Jammu.

Other projects discussed were the development of chrysanthemum plantations at Udhampur, the upgradation of Badamwari, and the establishment of the Dara Shikoh Garden.

The creation of theme gardens at Gulmarg, the development of floriculture nurseries, and the establishment of a model flower center in Jammu were also deliberated.

Additionally, plans for an amphitheater and beautification projects at Bagh-e-Bahu were reviewed.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of modernizing and mechanizing garden maintenance to enhance efficiency while optimizing resources and generating revenue. He urged the department to prioritize initiatives that boost the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir while preserving the region's rich natural heritage.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, ACS to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Parks & Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Directors of Floriculture Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned.

