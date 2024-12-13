Karthigai Deepam 2024: Thiruvannamalai Temple In Tamil Nadu Prepares For The Festival Check Time, Significance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karthigai Deepam 2024 : Karthigai Deepam, also known as Karthika Deepam is one of the most ancient festivals of Tamil Nadu. On this day, people light diyas in the evening. The light of a lamp represents the spreading of knowledge, symbolising the victory over ignorance.

This year, Karthigai Deepam 2024 would be celebrated on December 13, 2024. Drone visuals released by ANI, show people in the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple premises, with preparations in swing. Karthigai Deepam is primarily celebrated at the Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy temple.

Karthigai Nakshathram begins - 07:50 AM on Decembe13, 2024

Karthigai Nakshathram ends - 05:48 AM on December 14, 2024

Karthigai Deepam 2024: Significance

It is celebrated on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of 'Karttikai' according to the Indian calendar. Karthigai Deepam is primarily celebrated at the Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy temple, where it is known as Karthikai Brahmotsavam.

The celebration holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. According to legends, Lord Shiva came up with an endless pillar of fire to resolve a dispute between Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu. Karthigai Deepam serves as a reminder of Lord Shiva's eternal light, guiding followers toward morality and truth.

Karthigai Deepam 2024

In the Thiruvannamalai temple, the highlight of the festival is the lighting of the Maha Deepam at the top of the Annamalai Hills.



The massive flame, visible from miles away, symbolises the infinite presence of Lord Shiva. It is believed that witnessing this divine event brings spiritual blessings and purifies the mind. Prior to lighting the grand flame, rituals are performed at the Arunachaleswarar Temple, which is a sacred site for Shaivites.

On the 10th day, the lamps are lit. Here are the timings for this year:

Bharani Deepam: 2:30 AM

Maha Deepam: 3:00 AM

Visitors who want to visit the temples during these timings, can get their online tickets from the temple's official website: