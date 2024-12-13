Bengaluru Rains: IMD Issues Alert For Very Heavy Rainfall Till December 14. See Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, warning residents of heavy rainfall expected over the next four days starting Thursday. The city experienced moderate showers on Thursday, with cloudy skies prevailing throughout the day. This weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure system forming along the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast, which is anticipated to bring significant rainfall to parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry until December 14.

| Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

The IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains in Urban Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural , and surrounding districts, including Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara. Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also likely to experience heavy rainfall during this period. Temperatures in Bengaluru are expected to range between 18°C and 30°C, while coastal and interior regions may face intense rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

13 December

Moderate rain likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Karnataka, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya , and Chamarajanagar districts.

Light rain likely to occur at isolated places over remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka.

| Chennai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain in THESE areas; schools open or closed?

14 December

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Karnataka . Shallow fog/mist very likely over North Interior Karnataka.

15 December

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Karnataka. Shallow fog/mist very likely over North Interior Karnataka.

16 December:

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Karnataka. Shallow fog/mist at places very likely over North Interior Karnataka.

| Tamil Nadu Rains: Water released from Poondi reservoir, IMD forecasts heavy rain

17 December:

Heavy rain likely to occur at many placers over Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban , Kolar and Tumkur districts.