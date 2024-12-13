'Over 1,000' Indigo Passengers Stranded At Istanbul Airport For 24 Hours, Flyers Say 'Failure Of Customer Service'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several IndiGo scheduled to between Istanbul, Mumbai and Delhi were allegedly stranded at the Istanbul airport for around 24 hours. The flyers took to their social accounts on X and LinkedIn to post that they had been stranded without any food and accommodation.



One flyer lashed out at IndiGo on X, saying,“This delay isn't just an inconvenience-it's a blatant failure of basic customer service. Where is the accountability? Where is the empathy for the passengers stranded overnight at the airport?”

The IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Mumbai was delayed by 14 hours, and no prior information was given to the passengers, another flyer posted on X.

“Indigo flight 6E 18 from Istanbul to Mumbai is postponed by 14 hours without any prior intimation. There are more than 1000 people stranded here in the airport without a single authority to help,” another user complained on X.

'No one is responding...'

“@IndiGo6E you piece of trash. Multiple people who missed the Istanbul Mumbai flight and are stuck here. No one from Indigo is responding. Customer care is not reachable [sic]!” another passenger shared the woes on X.

One of the passengers, Anushri Bhansali, said that the IndiGo flight was delayed twice by an hour, then cancelled and finally rescheduled 12 hours later, leaving passengers stranded.



While talking about her exhaustion and fever, Bhansali added that passengers were not provided with accommodation, meal vouchers, or any assistance from an IndiGo representative at the airport, as reported by NDTV.

IndiGo named among worst airlines

Earlier this month, IndiGo refuted an AirHelp survey that called the airline among the worst based on certain parameters, including punctuality, reported PTI.

The Air Help Score Report 2024 placed IndiGo among the world's worst airlines, ranking it 103rd among the 109 analysed. The report also ranked Air India at 61st and AirAsia at 94th.