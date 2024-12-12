Clinical Research Organization Global Template Market Set For 9.8% Growth, Reaching $86.33 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clinical Research Organization Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The Clinical Research Organization CRO market has been growing solidly in recent times. An industry forecast indicates an increase from $54.15 billion in 2023 to $59.41 billion in 2024 at a potent compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This favorable progression during the historic period is chiefly attributed to factors like an aging global population, mounting prevalence of chronic conditions, globalization of clinical trials, a greater focus on orphan drug development, along with substantial government funding and grants.

What Is the Future Outlook and Market Size for Clinical Research Organizations?

The Clinical Research Organization market is forecasted to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. According to data projections, by 2028, the market will hit a staggering figure of $86.33 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR at 9.8%. The primary factors driving growth throughout the forecasted period include shifting focus towards personalized medicine, an upsurge in clinical trials, expanding drug development pipelines, increased spending on pharmaceutical research and development, and the rising boom in biopharmaceuticals.

Discover Key Insights and Market Trends with a Free Sample Report of the Global Clinical Research Organization Market:

What Are the Key Market Drivers Catalyzing Growth in the CRO Market?

A key driver instigating this growth trajectory is the burgeoning demand for personalized medicine. Personalized medicine, also known as precision medicine or individualized medicine, is an innovative approach to medical care that customizes treatments and interventions based on the unique characteristics of each patient. Due advancements in genomics and biotechnology, treatments have become more targeted and effective, catering specifically to individual genetic profiles and health conditions.

CROs play a crucial role in personalized medicine by carrying out specialized trials and analyses to tailor treatments to individual genetic and biological profiles. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit organization, reports that the FDA approved 16 novel personalized therapies for rare disease patients in 2023 alone, a steep rise from the six approved in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand for personalized medicine is substantially driving the growth of the clinical research organization market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

Which Industry Giants Are Powering the Clinical Research Organization Market?

Major companies operating in the CRO market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, IQVIA Holdings Inc., PPD Inc., ICON plc, Syneos Health Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Medpace Holdings Inc., Almac Group Ltd., Premier Research Group Limited, and others. These corporations have been instrumental in driving the robust growth of the clinical research market.

What Noteworthy Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Clinical Research Organization Market?

Emerging trends highlight that corporations in the clinical research organization market are increasingly exploring advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence AI-driven end-to-end data platforms. These platforms enhance data integration, analysis, thereby revolutionizing overall trial efficiency. For instance, Elligo Health Research Inc., a US-based clinical research organization, unveiled DataAI Connect in January 2023, a breakthrough data and technology platform engineered to expedite data-driven clinical research.

How Is the Global Clinical Research Organization Market Segmented?

The clinical research organization market exhibits the following key segments:

1 By Service: Drug Discovery Services, Pre-Clinical Services, Clinical Services, Post Approval Services

2 By Production: In-house, Outsourced

3 By Indication: Oncology, Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Immunology, Respiratory, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Hematological Disorders

4 By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Governments And Private Firms, Academic Institutions, Other End Users

How Is the Clinical Research Organization Market Performing Globally?

North America was the largest region in the clinical research organization market in 2023, but the Asia-Pacific region is set to surpass in the near future as the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period. The regions assessed in the clinical research organization market report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024



eClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2024



Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Global Market Report 2024





About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.