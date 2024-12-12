(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Winners Hailed from

Australia, Canada, France, India, Spain, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the US



NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis and benchmark prices for the and energy transition markets, tonight honored excellence in 19 performance categories and winners from nearly a dozen countries at the

Platts Global Energy Awards gala held at the Casa Cipriani South Street in downtown New York City.

The Awards program, now in its 26th year and often described as the "Oscars" of the energy industry, recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance in the energy and chemicals industry, and bestowed honors on energy companies from Australia, Canada, France, India, Spain, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the US. For a fourth consecutive year, CNBC correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, whose reporting appears on television and CNBC's digital platforms, emceed the event, continuing a long history of CNBC guest hosts at the Awards gala.



Mark Eramo, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "This year's Awards stand on the foundation of the event's quarter-century history as the industry's premier recognition event and celebrate the energy industry's commitment to meeting the needs of future generations with traditional and renewable fuels, flexibility and innovation. We congratulate the winners and finalists alike, and wish them continued success."



Spanish multinational energy and petrochemical company Repsol was the evening's triple winner, walking away with Energy Company of the Year and the Energy Transition – Downstream Award honors, as well as the Strategic Deal of the Year Award , winning praise from the panel of independent judges for its modernization efforts, carbon emission reductions, and strategic investments in sustainable energy solutions. Judges pointed to its biofuels advancements, producing renewable fuels from organic waste and one plant alone preventing 900,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually and its transformation of 4,500 service stations to lower-carbon fuel alternatives. Repsol secured Strategic Deal of the Year Award for its $768 million acquisition of US renewable energy platform ConnectGen, which enhanced its international presence and entry into US onshore wind, with a global goal of reaching 20,000 megawatts of installed wind capacity by 2030 and being a multi-energy leader in sustainability.

In the individual achievement categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards, winners included the below:





Chief Executive of the Year

honors went to Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of energy technology company Baker Hughes, with judges heralding his "transformative" leadership since 2017, driving the company toward significant emissions reductions and operational efficiency. Under his helmsmanship, Baker Hughes achieved record revenues of $25.5 billion in 2023 and secured $750 million in new energy orders, focusing on low- to no-carbon solutions. Judges spotlighted Simonelli's strategic vision, commitment to energy transition, and ability to foster a diverse and dedicated corporate culture.

Chief Trailblazer of the Year

was bestowed upon Greg Jackson, CEO of financial services and energy firm Octopus Energy Group, with judges calling him a "visionary" and impressed by the growth in his "first-mover" company 2016 to date, into a global clean energy technology business, serving more than seven million households across 18 countries.



Dr. Katherine Mizrahi Rodriguez, Co-founder and Chief Implementation Officer of Osmoses, an industrial molecule separations technology company, received the Rising Star Award--Individual , recognized by judges for her technical expertise, dedication to diversity in cleantech and leadership in groundbreaking work in revolutionizing gas separation processes, which significantly reduce environmental impact. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Jeffrey W. Martin, CEO of Sempra, an energy infrastructure company, for his career-long contributions to the US energy industry, with judges describing him as "one of the most respected individuals" in the field and noting his rise from West Point graduate and US Army officer to a leader at Sempra Energy, serving over 40 million consumers. Judges were impressed by Martin's quick transformation of Sempra since becoming CEO in 2018 into a top energy infrastructure company, enhancing energy security and promoting a lower-carbon society. Also highlighted by judges was Martin's advocacy for energy transition as a governor at the World Economic Forum and his prior win of the Platts Global Energy Awards' Chief Executive of the Year in 2020, helping to solidify his status as a

"spectacular leader" in the sector.

Dave Ernsberger, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said:

"Being an exemplary leader in the current energy environment is no small feat." Pointing to a perspective "The era of 'new molecule' markets" in the events' Commodity Insights Magazine,

Ernsberger underscored the commitment, fortitude and innovation it takes to navigate a rapidly changing energy landscape, where the future-of-energy challenges reach beyond the mix of conventional and renewable energy sources to also include emissions, energy origins, and corporate values. "Success will go to those organizations that develop new solutions, insight and information that align financial incentives able to advance the decarbonization objectives that markets, governments and consumers demand."



The judges panel chose the winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards from finalists selected from nominations that represented 33 different countries. S&P Global Commodity Insights nor event sponsors played any role in the judging or selection of winners.



For details of the above and full roster of Awards winners of the 2024 Platts Global Energy Awards, access the S&P Global Commodity Insights December issue of Commodity Insights Magazine , or visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website .

2024 Platts Global Energy Award Winners

Energy Company of the Year

Repsol

Spain

Chief Executive of the Year

Lorenzo Simonelli – Baker Hughes

USA

Chief Trailblazer of the Year

Greg Jackson – Octopus Energy

UK

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeffrey W. Martin - Sempra

USA





Rising Star Award - Company

LanzaJet

USA

Rising Star Award - Individual

Katherine Mizrahi Rodriguez - Osmoses

USA

Deal of the Year - Financial

Serentica Renewables

India

Deal of the Year - Strategic

Repsol

Spain

Energy Transition Award - Upstream

ADNOC Offshore

UAE

Energy Transition Award - Downstream

Repsol

Spain

Energy Transition Award - LNG

Baker Hughes

USA

Energy Transition Award - Power

Southern Company

USA

Grid Edge Award

LineVision

USA

Corporate Impact Award - Targeted Program

Santos Foundation

Australia

Corporate Impact Award - Comprehensive Portfolio

Tanap Dogal Gaz Iletim

Turkey

Sustainable Chemicals Award - Best Product

The Dow Chemical Company

USA

Infrastructure Project of the Year

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

UAE

Commercial Technology of the Year

Li-Cycle

Canada

Energy Transition Technology of the Year

Adionics

France

Media Contacts:



Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

EMEA: Paul Sandell + 44 (0)7816 180039, [email protected]

Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]





About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.



We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.



S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit .



SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED