Prologium Sets Record-Breaking Standards In Battery Safety And Energy Density Ahead Of Schedule With TÜV Rheinland Certification

TAOYUAN, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, a global leader in next-generation lithium ceramic batteries, reached a significant milestone on December 6, 2024, by earning latest TÜV Rheinland certification-an internationally respected benchmark for battery safety and performance. Following its initial certification in March 2024, ProLogium has made this record-breaking breakthrough in less than a year. The TÜV Rheinland certification confirms that ProLogium's next-generation lithium ceramic battery delivers an industry-leading density of 811.6 Wh/L (volumetric) and 359.2 Wh/kg (gravimetric).

This milestone not only fulfills ProLogium's market commitment a year ahead of schedule but also stands out as a product of its gigafactory's pilot production line. In a highly competitive industry where annual advancements are rare, ProLogium has achieved successive breakthroughs within nine months, continuously surpassing industry benchmarks. These accomplishments highlight ProLogium's unparalleled innovation and development capabilities, paving the way for the healthy growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) industry.

A Groundbreaking Achievement: ProLogium's Founder Reflects

ProLogium's Founder and Chairman, Vincent Yang, emphasized the significance of this achievement:

"This milestone embodies our unwavering spirit of innovation and demonstrates our commitment to market promises. It reflects 18 years of relentless efforts in addressing key battery challenges and optimizing manufacturing processes. From redefining safety standards with our globally leading separator-free ceramic layer technology to enhancing performance with the first 100% composite silicon anode, and securing hundreds of interfacial resistance patents, ProLogium has consistently turned technical challenges into driving forces for innovation. These achievements lay a solid foundation for accelerating technological advancements."

Yang also announced plans to unveil further groundbreaking innovations at CES 2025, reaffirming ProLogium's position as a technology leader.

Steady Technological Progress

In March 2024, ProLogium achieved TÜV Rheinland certification for its battery's energy density at 749 Wh/L (volumetric) and 321 Wh/kg (gravimetric). By December, ProLogium has raised the bar to 811.6 Wh/L and 359.2 Wh/kg, exceeding its October forecast. These results represent a remarkable 8.36% and 11.90% improvement, respectively, showcasing its profound technical expertise.

ProLogium's batteries outperform mainstream alternatives, offering up to 79.6% higher energy density than LFP (below 200 Wh/kg) and NMC batteries (200–300 Wh/kg). This translates to smaller, lighter battery packs with longer range and improved energy efficiency. Additionally, ProLogium's 5-minute charging technology-enabling a 300 km drive-redefines the industry's fast-charging standards, significantly reducing charging time by 83.3% compared to the conventional 30 minutes, offering a refueling experience comparable to gasoline vehicles.

A Safer, More Efficient Future

As the EV industry embraces a new era of safety and performance, ProLogium remains committed to advancing cutting-edge technologies and leveraging its manufacturing excellence to deliver safer, higher-performing driving experiences. Harnessing its robust innovation capabilities, ProLogium is nurturing a thriving ecosystem for the EV industry by providing scalable, high-performance battery solutions and advancing global efforts toward a net-zero and sustainable future.

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Technology is an energy innovation company specializing in the development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. ProLogium provides advanced lithium ceramic battery solutions for electric vehicles, consumer markets, and industrial applications. Its proprietary technologies are protected by over 900 global patents (granted and pending). The company has delivered more than 12,000 lithium ceramic battery samples to global automakers for testing and module development.

ProLogium's first gigawatt-hour-scale giga-factory production demonstration line, located in Taoyuan, Taiwan, commenced production in 2024 to serve the global market.

In May 2024, ProLogium announced its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, dedicated to tailoring solutions for the European market. Meanwhile, ProLogium's first overseas giga-factory project in Dunkirk, France, has completed the first and second phases of public hearings and is currently in the environmental assessment and construction permit evaluation stages. The project is expected to receive its building permit by late 2024, begin construction in early 2025, and start mass production by 2027.

