(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (“Dave & Buster's” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PLAY) on behalf of Dave & Buster's stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dave & Buster's has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 10, 2024, Dave & Buster's Entertainment announced its CEO had resigned and reported disappointing Q3 2024 financial results, revealing that the company had been working“for the last few months” to find a new CEO and that the transformational plan had failed to improve financial results. The company reported a 3% decline in Q3 2024 revenue and a 7.7% decline in comparable store sales, stating on the same-day earnings call that it was“frustrating” that its initiatives could not“poke through the macro environment[.]”

On this news, the price of the company's stock fell over 15% during the course of trading on December 11, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dave & Buster's shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

